Leaf collection begins for city’s northside

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders say leaf collection for the city’s northside kicked off Monday.

According to the current schedule the city announced, northside leaf collection will run from Oct. 30 unit Nov. 3, and again from Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.

City officials announced bagged leaf collection in mid-October, which will run through the end of the year.

A news release from the city says no collection will happen on Veterans Day, Nov. 10, or Nov. 23-24 for Thanksgiving.

City leaders are reminding residents to:

  • Rake leaves to the park strip by 7:00 a.m. on the first day of the week when crews will be in your area.
  • Don’t put leaves in your trash or recycling cart.
  • Don’t burn leaves. It’s a violation of the City Code and can result in a fine.
  • Don’t place leaves in the street.
  • Don’t place leaves in or over storm drains.
  • Parents should remind children not to play in leaf piles near the street for safety and to assist motorists.

In March 2024, the Street Department says it will announce two additional weeks for bagged leaf collection.

To stay updated with any schedule changes, visit here.

