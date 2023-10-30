K105 and Fort Wayne Game Show Experience announce “Play Games for Pancreatic Cancer” fundraising event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In response to November being Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, K105 and Fort Wayne Game Show Experience have joined forces to “Play Games for Pancreatic Cancer”.

According to officials, the first annual Jeopardy Tournament will occur on Sunday, November 19. This is being done to honor the late Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2020.

All proceeds from the event go to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in efforts to fight pancreatic cancer.

Sources say you can sign up HERE and reserve a spot.

For more information, contact Dan Austin dan@k105fm.com.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.