Homestead celebrates cross country state champs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Monday morning, Homestead hosted a special celebration for its newest champions.

A drum line led the Spartan girls cross country team through the halls of the high school, as they carried their new state championship trophy with them.

The Spartans earned their title on Saturday over at Terre Haute, narrowly defeating Concordia at the state finals.

This was the first state championship in program history.

Homestead tennis players Alex Graber and Eric Ji also participated in the parade, after winning their individual state title earlier this month.

