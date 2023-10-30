FWPD: Shooting investigation underway on Lower Huntington Road Sunday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is trying to figure out what happened following a shooting on Lower Huntington Road Sunday night.

The FWPD was dispatched to the 3000 block of Lower Huntington Road at around 8:11 p.m.

This is just east of Waynedale near the Avalon Missionary Church.

Once police got there, they found one woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say she was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

According to police, they found a witness who was cooperating with the investigation.

Police say, at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public and all persons of interest have been identified.

Also, police have not said what led up to the shooting.

This remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.