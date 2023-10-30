FWPD responding to accident at State Boulevard and St. Mary’s Avenue
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - FWPD is responding to an accident at State Boulevard and St. Mary’s Avenue.
Sources say there is a large police presence at the intersection and traffic is stopped on westbound State Boulevard.
Initial reports say that a pedestrian was struck and taken to the hospital.
More information will be shared as it becomes available.
