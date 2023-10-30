Didier announces plan to appoint new police chief if elected, Mayor Henry responds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mayoral candidate Tom Didier announced his intent to appoint a new police chief if elected mayor in the upcoming election.

“I intend to appoint current Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney to Chief of the Fort Wayne Police Department” says Didier. “Together, I believe that we can ensure that our Fort Wayne Police Department is prepared to protect and serve our residents for years to come.”

In a statement from Mayor Tom Henry, he addressed the current state of public safety in Fort Wayne and advised that regardless of the outcome of the election, the first responders should be celebrated.

“Public safety is a top priority. Violent crime and homicides continue to be down in our community” said Henry. “Fort Wayne is one of the safest midsize cities in the country because of the men and women who swore to protect and serve this community.”

“My opponent took time today to announce a change in police leadership and that is certainly his prerogative should he win.” Henry continues “But we take this opportunity to thank all members of the Fort Wayne Police Department as well as their families for their daily courage and sacrifice.”

The mayoral election will take place on November 7.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.