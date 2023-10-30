Delphi murders suspect says court is ‘leaving the public and media in the dark’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Attorneys representing Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen have filed a petition asking for the Indiana Supreme Court to take action in the case.

“If there was ever a time when the openness mandated by the Trial Rules and Access to Court Records Rules was critical, it is the present case—one of the most high-profile cases this state has ever seen,” Indianapolis attorney Maggie Smith writes in a brief filed Monday. “For many Hoosiers this is the first time they have followed the workings of a court in this state. Yet the Trial Rules and Access to Court Records Rules have been repeatedly violated, leaving the public and the media in the dark.”

Allen was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, on two charges of murder in the 2017 killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13. The two girls went missing while hiking on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were found the next day in a heavily wooded area near the trail by the Monon High Bridge.

The brief filed Monday goes through a background of the criminal case against Allen. The attorneys representing Allen refer to a proposed order he filed in April asking that all documents in the case be marked as “public documents.” Allen’s attorneys say more that 125 records have been excluded from public access.

The brief also argues the court improperly handled the events leading up to and during a hearing on October 19th. “We’ve had an unexpected turn of events, ladies and gentlemen,” Judge Gull said in court. “Earlier this afternoon the defense attorneys have withdrawn their representation of Mr. Allen. Mr. Baldwin made an oral motion to withdraw. I granted that oral motion to withdraw. Mr. Rozzi will be submitting a written motions to withdraw I’m assuming within the next couple of days.”

The brief says Allen’s defense team, including attorneys Brad Rozzi Andrew Baldwin, were “shocked” about what happened during an in-chambers meeting held with Judge Gull before the hearing started. They say Judge Gull gave them the option to voluntarily withdraw, or “the trial court would read the prepared statement into the record and then disqualify both attorneys in open court.”

Attorneys who filed the brief Monday with the Indiana Supreme Court say Allen wants to move forward with Rozzi and Baldwin.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush filed a motion Monday afternoon, saying all briefs opposing Allen’s effort for the Indiana Supreme Court to step in must be filed by November 9th.

Allen is scheduled for a hearing in his criminal case Tuesday in Carroll County Tuesday. This past Friday the court appointed two new attorneys, Robert Scremin and William Lebrato, to defend Allen.

