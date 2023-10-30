DeKalb County Commissioners halt solar-farm plan with Monday’s vote

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Dekalb County Commission voted to reject a resolution Monday that would have allowed a renewable energy company to move forward with a planned solar farm.

The decision comes after more than two years of debate from those for and against bringing solar to the county. The debate over the issue has brought forward conversations about property rights, taxes, and development.

Commissioner Mike Watson spoke about farmers who have decided to no longer farm their land and see solar as a lucrative alternative. “I think they have a right to make that decision,” he said. “I think demonizing that decision is certainly unjust.”

A representative with EDF Renewables also spoke before the commissioners voted on Monday.“ Dekalb County has one of the most strict solar permitting processes in the State of Indiana,” Project Developer Sarah Massara said. “Sculpin meets every single one of those requirements.”

Massara argued granting the solar overlay would be a business development tool for Dekalb County.“ Businesses are continuing to seek to locate in communities who prioritize the development of renewable energy assets,” she said.“ Allowing the development of the Sculpin Solar Project sends positive signals to other companies that Dekalb County is not only open for business but open to being a leader amongst its peers setting it apart from other counties that these businesses may consider locating.”

Watson also argued everyone who pays property taxes would see their rate reduced if solar farms become a reality in the county. “We can’t ignore those constituents either. Their opinions deserve equal consideration,” he said.

A group of residents called “Stop Solar Farms Dekalb County” has expressed opposition to bringing solar to Dekalb County. They formed a Facebook Page, wrote letters, and attended meetings to urge county leaders not to allow this type of development.

“We’ve heard promises and hypotheticals from people who don’t live here and stand to profit from our county,” Dekalb County Resident Colben Steury said to the commissioners. “There still isn’t a concrete plan for how the panels will be dealt with in 40 years. These companies are banking on new technologies to come into existence by then.”

“I really believe that nuclear is going to be the way this country goes. You can’t rely on seven hours of sunlight and battery backups,” Commissioner Todd Sanderson argued. “We need to do what’s right for the people.” Sanderson says he’d like to see more coal-powered and nuclear plants in America. “Let’s get back to normal.”

The commission ultimately voted 3-2 against the resolution to amend the UDO that would have allowed the Sculpin Project to move forward.

