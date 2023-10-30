Coats for Kids: Distributing 8500 coats to children in Allen County

By Jessica Walter
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Volunteer Center will kick off their 24th annual Coats for Kids collection drive on November 1st. To date, they’ve collected more than 80,000 coats for children in Allen County and the surrounding areas.

1 in 5 kids in Allen County are living in poverty. The Coats for Kids collection aims to provide warm winter coats, paired with hats, gloves and scarves to children.

You may donate new or gently used coats in any size, even adult sizing, to any of the collection sites listed below.

  • Volunteer Center (3401 Lake Avenue, Ste 4, Fort Wayne)
  • Peerless Cleaners
  • Kroger Stores
  • YMCA locations in Allen, Wells and Huntington counties
  • Sweetwater Sound
  • Steel Dynamics
  • Darlington Holiday Warehouse
  • Parkview Ortho Hospital
  • IBEW Union Hall (Local 305)
  • UAW Union Hall
  • MacAllister Rentals
  • Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream (both locations)

If you do not have a coat to donate, you may also make a financial donation for the Volunteer Center to purchase. $25 will cover the cost of a coat, hat, scarf and mittens.

If you are in need of a coat for your child, contact the guidance counselor at your child’s school or their case worker. Coats are distributed through local schools and social service agencies. The collection runs through November 30th.

