Bus vs SUV crash in Monroeville leaves two seriously injured

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a bus vs SUV crash near Monroeville.

First responders say the crash happened near the intersection of Clayton and Hoagland roads near Monroeville early Monday morning a little after 8.

Crews at the scene say the school bus was driving north on Clayton Road and stopped at the intersection. Police say the bus did not see the SUV coming and pulled in front of it, causing the collision.

Emergency personnel say no students were on the bus at the time of the collision. Five people were inside the SUV.

Police say four people were taken to the hospital. Our crew says two people were seriously injured in the crash, while one other person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

We will update you with any new information.

