Wright scores hat trick in Komets 7-3 bounce back beatdown over Nailers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets bounced back in a big way 7-3 over the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night at the Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets Cameron Wright scored three goals by the end of the second period.

Captain Morgan Adams-Moisan tacked on two goals, including the game’s first, as the Komets never trailed.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.