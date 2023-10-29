Wright scores hat trick in Komets 7-3 bounce back beatdown over Nailers
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets bounced back in a big way 7-3 over the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night at the Memorial Coliseum.
The Komets Cameron Wright scored three goals by the end of the second period.
Captain Morgan Adams-Moisan tacked on two goals, including the game’s first, as the Komets never trailed.
