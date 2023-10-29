Southwood strikes back in sweep over defending state champion Blackhawk Christian

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Southwood volleyball exacted revenge, sweeping defending state champion Blackhawk Christian at Huntington North H.S. on Saturday afternoon.

Southwood fought off a 13-1 Blackhawk run in the third set to beat the Braves one year after the Knights suffered defeat at the hands of Blackhawk.

The Knights will face Tecumseh for the 1A state title game at Worthen Arena on November 4 at 11 a.m.

