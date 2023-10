Local fire departments step up for sick 7-year-old girl

Fremont, Ind. (WPTA) - Multiple fire departments in northern 21Country came together to create a memorable day for a sick 7-year-old girl.

Saturday a benefit was held at the Orange Township Fire Department in Rome City for Destinee Deetz of Fremont.

After the benefit ended, Destinee rode home in one of the first responder vehicles. When they made it to Fremont, Destinee was greeted by a parade of firetrucks from multiple agencies.

Destinee ended her day Saturday at the Demolition Derby in Kendallville.

