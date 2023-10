HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Bellmont volleyball swept Northwood at the 3A Huntington North semistate match on Saturday afternoon.

The Braves punch their tickets to a third straight state title game.

They will play Providence for the second straight year at Worthen Arena at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 4.

