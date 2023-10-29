Indianapolis police say 1 dead, 9 others injured in overnight shooting at Halloween party

At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An overnight shooting at an Indianapolis house party left one person dead and 9 others injured, police said Sunday.

Officers who reported hearing gunshots arrived around midnight at a large party and found a crowd leaving. Police found one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nine other people, ranging in age from 16 to 22, were injured, according to police. They were all reported in stable condition. Police initially reported 8 wounded people but updated their count Sunday morning.

Indianapolis police said homicide detectives were investigating and have detained several people to “establish their involvement in this incident.” Several firearms were found at the scene.

No one has been charged.

“I am frustrated and angry at the news of young people shot at a Halloween party last night,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement Sunday morning. “There are far too many guns in the hands of those who have no business having them, and shocking violence is too often the result.”

