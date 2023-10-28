Runners flock to Johnny Appleseed Park for Hot Cider Hustle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Despite a crisp fall morning, runners braved the elements to compete in the Hot Cider Hustle.

Hundreds of people got up early to participate in the event. The half marathon,10k and 5k took people through the Johnny Appleseed Park under the changing leaves.

After runners crossed the finish line, they were greeted with a mug, shirt, hot cider, and caramel apples. If that’s not motivation enough to run Saturday’s event also raised money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

