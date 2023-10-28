UPDATE: Indiana Tech lockdown has been lifted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Sources say Indiana Tech is on lockdown due to an event that happened outside the Schaefer Center Friday evening.

Fort Wayne Police are responding to a possible armed robbery that happened Friday evening on the Indiana Tech campus.

Individuals inside the Schaefer Center were attending a basketball game when they received text messages instructing them to shelter in place. They also received instructions over the intercom instructing them to stay inside.

The game resumed, but sources say spectators who left the game would not be allowed back in.

UPDATE: Students have now received an additional text advising that the lockdown has been lifted.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.