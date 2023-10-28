UPDATE: Indiana Tech lockdown has been lifted

indiana tech
indiana tech(staff)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Sources say Indiana Tech is on lockdown due to an event that happened outside the Schaefer Center Friday evening.

Fort Wayne Police are responding to a possible armed robbery that happened Friday evening on the Indiana Tech campus.

Individuals inside the Schaefer Center were attending a basketball game when they received text messages instructing them to shelter in place. They also received instructions over the intercom instructing them to stay inside.

The game resumed, but sources say spectators who left the game would not be allowed back in.

UPDATE: Students have now received an additional text advising that the lockdown has been lifted.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire engulfs a home on Flat Ridge Road, where two young brothers were killed Wednesday.
Teen attempted to rescue two boys killed in house fire
The Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen
Delphi defense attorney claims judge forced attorney’s withdrawal, requests judge be removed from case
staff photo
FWPD and FWFD responding to a vehicle in a pond
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Ridgewood
One hurt in shooting at The Summit at Ridgewood Apartments

Latest News

Canterbury's Sara Grabowski prepares to take a corner kick in the 1A championship (10/27/23).
Canterbury girls soccer can’t break though, falls to Park Tudor 1-0 in 1A championship
The Leo girls soccer team gathers with the state runner-up trophy (10/27/23).
Leo battles, but falls to Guerin Catholic 1-0 in 2A girls soccer championship
Couple celebrating 30 years together with billboard on I-69
Couple celebrating 30 years together with billboard on I-69
Couple celebrating 30 years together with billboard on I-69
Couple celebrating 30 years together with billboard on I-69