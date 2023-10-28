Canterbury girls soccer can’t break though, falls to Park Tudor 1-0 in 1A championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WPTA) - Canterbury’s girls soccer team played a much closer game this year, but once again, the Cavaliers season ends with a loss to Park Tudor in the state championship.

The Panthers defeated the Cavaliers 1-0 on Friday night down at IUPUI.

Dejanae Butler scored Park Tudor’s goal midway through the first half.

Abby Eilers made saves on the other three shots she faced in net for Canterbury.

The Cavaliers had three shots on goal in the second half, two from Sara Grabowski, and one from Stella VandeWater.

