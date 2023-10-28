American Idol alum Danny Gokey gives back to Fort Wayne organization

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Hours before American Idol alum and Grammy-nominated artist Danny Gokey was scheduled to take the stage in Fort Wayne, he drove his tour bus to a cheering crowd at Saint Joe Community Church.

The stop on Saturday was one of 20 givebacks the artist is making as part of his nonprofit, Better Than I Found It. While on tour, Gokey is hosting giveback events that help shine a light on and provide resources to help make a positive impact in their communities. Saturday, the organization, New Mercies Ministries was given the spotlight.

New Mercies Ministries provides a safe, loving home for children while their parents get help and get back on their feet. Leaders say the voluntary program is to help parents who may not have a support system and are unable to provide a safe and caring home for their children.

For the past 11 years, New Mercies Ministries founder Bonnie Doolittle says they’ve helped hundreds of kids in 10 counties in northern Indiana. Doolittle says they are not trying to replace the foster care system, they just want to offer an alternative to state child welfare and loss of custody.

“About 60 percent of the people we serve are homeless or facing housing instability,” Boonie Doolittle said. “That’s one of his (Gokey) passions as well. I think that’s why we got picked. He is the real deal.”

Just after noon, Gokey himself drove the Better Than I Found It bus into the church parking lot. Once parked he met Doolittle and volunteers with the organization. Gokey was given a tour of the New Mercies Ministries resource center then the surprises began.

The first was the opening of a UHaul full of items donated by Gokey’s organization. Then the crowd went inside to see what Gokey’s fans and the community donated to New Mercies Ministries.

“It feels like Christmas morning,” New Mercies Ministries founder Bonnie Doolittle said. “We saw all the packages coming in but they said don’t open them, we want to open them together. We did with Danny and it was so fun.”

Items given were diapers, underwear, clothes, car seats, and toys. Organizers say the gifts are a blessing as this year they will be opening two new resource centers in Noble County and Elkhart County.

Once all of the boxes were empty and the items sorted, Gokey had one more surprise, gift cards to help buy formula and other items the organization might need.

Gokey says the New Mercies Ministries mission holds a special place in his heart. Back in his early 20s, Gokey says he struggled with homelessness, living in his van and couch surfing.

“It’s a beautiful ministry, they are keeping families together and they are keeping hope inside the kids and the parents lives,” Danny Gokey said. “Sometimes you just need help and it’s okay to not be okay. Just don’t stay there get the help and move forward.”

To learn more about New Mercies Ministries, to volunteer or if you need help you can visit the organization’s website by clicking here or call 260-627-9002.

Along with the giveback event, Gokey will perform at Blackhawk Ministries on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information click here. To learn more about Better Than I Found It click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.