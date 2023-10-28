11-year-old Fort Wayne boy found safe, missing since early Saturday evening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - UPDATE: Fort Wayne police confirmed Monday morning that 11-year-old Denique Tyson was found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for him on Saturday.

ORIGINAL: The Fort Wayne Police Department sent out a Public Safety Alert Saturday night following a missing 11-year-old boy.

At around 7:15 p.m. a Public Safety Alert was sent out by FWPD.

Police say they are trying to find a possibly endangered juvenile Denique Tyson. He is an 11-year-old Black boy, who was last seen in the area of 4600 Spatz Avenue at around 4:10 p.m. Saturday. That area is just southwest of Abbett Elementary School.

According to the alert, Denique was last seen wearing a long white and blue windbreaker, a black t-shirt with Minions on it, black pants, and black shoes.

If you find him, call 911 or the FWPD at (260)449-7486.

Missing juvenile out of Fort Wayne. (wpta)

