Warsaw man arrested on child porn, drug charges

35-year-old Aaron Burchett
35-year-old Aaron Burchett(Kosciusko Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WPTA) - A Warsaw man was arrested Thursday and faces multiple child porn and drug charges.

Indiana State Police said in a news release that they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Abused Children, which led to a search warrant being issued for a home in Warsaw.

Police say during the search of the house, they found methamphetamine, THC oil, synthetic marijuana, syringes, numerous pills, a shotgun, a handgun, drug paraphernalia, and suspected drug packaging materials.

After the search, police say 35-year-old Aaron Burchett was arrested and faces multiple charges, including two counts of child porn possession, dealing a controlled substance, possessing a firearm as a felon, and multiple drug charges.

