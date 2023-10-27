‘Takes no action:’ Judge Gull responds to request to remove her from Delphi murders case

Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull
Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The special judge appointed in the Delphi murders investigation has responded to a filing by defense attorneys requesting that she be removed from the case.

Judge Fran Gull of Allen County said in a Friday court filing that the court notes the filings by the defense attorney but takes no action as he withdrew from the case on Oct. 19. Officials say the filings are being stricken from the record and will be removed from the case file.

Attorney Bradley Rozzi claimed in his Thursday filing that Judge Gull ordered him and fellow attorney Andrew Baldwin to “cease work on Mr. Allen’s case” on Oct. 12 until they were set to appear in court on Oct. 19.

That hearing on Oct. 19 lasted just a few minutes as Judge Gull said Baldwin had withdrawn from the case and expected Rozzi to do the same in the coming days. Attorney Rozzi claims the attorneys were ambushed by the judge and did not voluntarily withdraw themselves.

Rozzi also requested in the filing that Gull remove herself from the case, claiming she has shown her “impartiality might reasonably be questioned.” He also accused the judge of a lack of concern in protecting suspect Richard Allen’s physical and mental health.

READ MORE: Delphi defense attorney claims judge forced attorney’s withdrawal, requests judge be removed from case

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Fort Wayne Komets captain Mogan Adams-Moisan practices on Tuesday morning.

Adams-Moisan the right man for Komets captain

Updated: moments ago
|
By WPTA Staff
New Fort Wayne Komets captain Morgan Adams-Moisan makes his return to Fort Wayne after two seasons in the AHL.

Community

safety village

Safety Village hosting “Halloween Bash” event on October 28

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
Fort Wayne Fire and Police Departments are hosting their annual “Halloween Bash” event at Safety Village on October 28.

News

Adams-Moisan the right man for Komets captain

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Danville Police are investigating a shooting

ISP Peru Post investigating after highway worker killed in construction accident

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Indiana State Police say they are investigating after a 51-year-old highway worker was killed in a construction accident on Monday.

News

Grant County police investigating Thursday night fatal crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a fatal crash they say happened Thursday night.

Latest News

News

Richard Allen's new defense team, Robert Scremin and William Lebrato.

New attorneys appointed to represent Richard Allen in Delphi murders case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Two Fort Wayne defense attorneys have been named to represent Richard Allen in the Delphi murders case.

Crime

41-year-old Thomas Stratton

Fort Wayne man arrested for child solicitation charge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A Fort Wayne man was arrested late Friday morning in connection to soliciting a child.

Crime

32-year-old Adam Gray

Former Heritage HS coach pleads guilty in theft of team funds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A now-former Heritage High School basketball coach has entered a guilty plea in his theft case.

News

21Alive News at 11

22 new firefighters graduate, join FWFD

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

35-year-old Aaron Burchett

Warsaw man arrested on child porn, drug charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A Warsaw man was arrested Thursday and faces multiple child porn and drug charges.