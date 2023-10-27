Safety Village hosting “Halloween Bash” event on October 28
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Fire and Police Departments are hosting their annual “Halloween Bash” event at Safety Village on October 28.
Sources say the event takes place from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, and includes trick-or-treating, dancing with the Village People, a train ride, and games.
A free hot dog, popcorn, and a bottle of water will also be included, while supplies last.
