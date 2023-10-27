RSV vaccines for infants in short supply

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The RSV vaccine for infants is new this year, and it is also in short supply.

Employees at Super Shot said they have the vaccine available currently and are taking appointments.

However, employees say they are uncertain how long their supply of Beyfortus will last and when it will be restocked.

Staff members say if Super Shot runs out of the vaccine, they will put patients on a waitlist.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.