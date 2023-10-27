Residents share concern over plans to demolish Packard Park diamond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The fight continues over the plans to remove a softball diamond at Packard Park here in Fort Wayne.

City leaders say financing for the plan passed this week through the city council, and the diamond is set to be demolished as part of a new vision for the park.

Though, not everyone sees the demolition as an improvement.

During Tuesday evening’s council meeting, Alison Bricker, a Packard Park resident, said she and other neighbors had never heard of the survey. She said she asked the parks department and neighborhood leaders to see the results, who told her they did not have them.

“Finally, now being tired of playing chase the potato, we filed a FOIA,” Bricker said, with documents in hand. “Guess what? There is a survey, and there are overwhelming results--and they’re for keeping the ballpark.”

Packard Park has been around since it was established in 1937.

Renderings show what the park would look like without the softball diamond now the plan is moving forward. The rendering shows walking paths, trees, and more green space.

City officials say the plan will “enhance the park” and that they have heard from many people during the planning stage who supported the change.

However, there is a group of people who are now expressing their opposition to the plan, including one of the coaches with the Fort Wayne Fast-Pitch Softball League.

Brad Fuller says the plan to demolish the field is “disappointing,” considering the team has used the field for years. Fuller also says everyone on the team helps take care of the field.

Overall, the opposition to the field’s removal says they believe their concerns were not taken into account, despite the city saying the decision was not made lightly.

City leaders say they would not have moved forward with the plan without support and feedback from the community.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation officials say they have committed to finding the softball team a new home.

Here’s a piece of historical information: the park hosted games by the Fort Wayne Daisies, who were a part of the All-American Girls’ Professional Baseball League, in the years after World War II.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.