Purdue Fort Wayne adding 2 new options for students interested in health care

Doermer
Doermer(PFW)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Doermer School of Business at Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) has announced two new options for students wanting degrees and employment in the healthcare field.

Per PFW’s statement, a healthcare administration concentration will be offered as part of an existing management major. A minor in healthcare decision-making will be available to students from any major both online and in-person.

“I am thrilled that we are enhancing our business curriculum by offering programs that more closely align with the region’s workforce demands in the healthcare industry and amplify our positive impact on northeast Indiana’s economy.” says interim dean Nodir Adilov.

According to PFW, both options will be available for the upcoming spring semester.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire engulfs a home on Flat Ridge Road, where two young brothers were killed Wednesday.
Teen attempted to rescue two boys killed in house fire
The Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen
Delphi defense attorney claims judge forced attorney’s withdrawal, requests judge be removed from case
staff photo
FWPD and FWFD responding to a vehicle in a pond
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
VFW
Several shots fired at Fort Wayne VFW Post 857, no one injured

Latest News

The Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen
New attorneys appointed to represent Richard Allen in Delphi murders case
Fort Wayne man arrested for child solicitation charge
32-year-old Adam Gray
Former Heritage HS coach pleads guilty in theft of team funds
21Alive News at 11
22 new firefighters graduate, join FWFD
35-year-old Aaron Burchett
Warsaw man arrested on child porn, drug charges