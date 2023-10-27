Purdue Fort Wayne adding 2 new options for students interested in health care

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Doermer School of Business at Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) has announced two new options for students wanting degrees and employment in the healthcare field.

Per PFW’s statement, a healthcare administration concentration will be offered as part of an existing management major. A minor in healthcare decision-making will be available to students from any major both online and in-person.

“I am thrilled that we are enhancing our business curriculum by offering programs that more closely align with the region’s workforce demands in the healthcare industry and amplify our positive impact on northeast Indiana’s economy.” says interim dean Nodir Adilov.

According to PFW, both options will be available for the upcoming spring semester.

