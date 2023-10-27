One hurt in shooting at The Summit at Ridgewood Apartments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a reported shooting on Ridgewood Drive late Thursday night.

Per FWPD officers at the scene, a man was shot in a parking lot of The Summit at Ridgewood Apartments just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the incident.

