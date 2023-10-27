New attorneys appointed to represent Richard Allen in Delphi murders case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two new attorneys have been appointed to defend Richard Allen.

On Friday the court appointed Fort Wayne attorneys Robert Scremin and William ‘Bill’ Lebrato.

Scremin is a former deputy prosecutor and former SWAT/Narcotics Detective. Lebrato has been the Chief Allen County Public Defender since 2020. Both will be present for the next hearing on Oct. 31 in Carroll County.

Allen is accused of two counts of murder in the killings of Abby Williams and Liberty German outside of Delphi in 2017.

The court also denied cameras inside the courtroom for the next hearing on Oct. 31. The request was denied due to “unauthorized filming and broadcasting of pre-hearing activities in the Courtroom on Oct. 19th.”

That hearing lasted just a few minutes as Judge Fran Gull said Allen’s attorney Andrew Baldwin had withdrawn from the case and expected attorney Bradley Rozzi to do the same in the coming days. Attorney Rozzi claims the attorneys were ambushed by the judge and did not voluntarily withdraw themselves.

Judge Gull said in a Friday court filing that the court notes the filings by the defense attorney but takes no action as he withdrew from the case on Oct. 19. Officials say the filings are being stricken from the record and will be removed from the case file.

The next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 9 a.m.

