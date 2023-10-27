Man found guilty of murder in Waynedale Eagle’s Lodge shooting

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - An Allen County jury has found a 30-year-old Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in a February shooting following a four-day trial.

BACKGROUND: Two men arrested in fatal Waynedale shooting

Police say they were called to the Eagle’s Lodge on Bluffton Road around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 19. When officers arrived, they say they found Diasha Renee Fitts in the passenger seat of a car in the lodge’s parking lot who had been shot. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A witness told police he and Fitts were inside the Eagle’s Lodge playing blackjack when they went to a nearby gas station. He says as they approached Winchester Road and Airport Expressway, a car pulled up next to them and shot into the car.

Police later arrested 30-year-old Demaury Haywood and 29-year-old Devonte Travier in the shooting. Haywood was charged with murder and a firearm enhancement.

Prosecutors tell us Haywood was found guilty on both counts on Friday. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.