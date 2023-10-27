ISP Peru Post investigating after highway worker killed in construction accident

WABASH, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police say they are investigating after a 51-year-old highway worker was killed in a construction accident on Monday.

Police say around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, 51-year-old Aaron Burton was found inside construction equipment by a fellow highway worker.

First responders arrived and said that despite life-saving efforts, Burton was pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP detectives say they do not believe any foul play was involved, although it remains under investigation at this time. The Wabash County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

