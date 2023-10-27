Indiana State Police find missing Iowa girl in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police say an abducted Iowa teenager was found safe in Hammond late Thursday.

According to a news release, dispatchers in northwestern Indiana received information about an Amber Alert from Des Moines, Iowa, around 9:30 Thursday night.

Police say dispatch received another call that there was a possible Amber Alert subject in the area near I-80.

The release says a trooper, Adrain Garcia, was given the vehicle description and, a short time later, found the car leaving a hotel and pulled it over.

ISP officials say the people inside the car matched the description listed in the Iowa Amber Alert, and 36-year-old Jessica Williams, the girl’s mother, was arrested and awaits extradition back to Des Moines.

Police say the 14-year-old girl was taken into custody by Child Protective Services until she can be reunited with her guardian.

