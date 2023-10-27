IMPD officer wounded, suspect killed in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - A police officer and suspect were injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday.

The shooting happened in the area of East 21st Street and North Shadeland Avenue shortly before 6 p.m.

According to IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey, officers were conducting an investigation at the Rodeway Inn on the northwest corner of East 21st Street and North Shadeland Avenue when they recognized a man who had been trespassed from the area.

Officers ordered the man to put his hands on a car, but he did not comply and ran away from the scene, Bailey said. As officers drove toward a Burger King restaurant where the man was seen running, an employee of the restaurant told them a man had just come running inside the building.

Two officers found the man near the bathroom in the Burger King. Each officer reportedly grabbed one of the man’s arms in an attempt to place him into handcuffs. A struggle ensued and the officers and suspect ended up on the ground.

At some point, Bailey said, the suspect grabbed the officer’s service weapon, and a shot was fired from that gun, allegedly by the suspect. That shot struck a male officer in the leg. The officer grabbed his secondary weapon and shot the suspect at least once.

“When he grabbed the officer’s weapon and disarmed it, he said, ‘You’re going to die,’ or something like that,” Bailey said.

The suspect ran from the restaurant and was apprehended in the parking lot. Officers provided medical aid to the suspect, who was then transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died.

The shooting is the 14th involving an IMPD officer this year.

“It’s not lost on us that having so many in a short period of time, people are asking, ‘Why?’” Bailey said. “We don’t have those answers. Each one of these has its individual set of facts and circumstances and we have to look at them with that lens.”

IMPD said there is no ongoing threat and officers are not searching for other suspects in the investigation.

