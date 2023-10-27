Grant County police investigating Thursday night fatal crash

(Raycom/file image | Jamal Smalls)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a fatal crash they say happened Thursday night.

According to reports, around 9 p.m. on October 26, a vehicle traveling southbound on 600 East near 300 North in Grant County left the road and struck a concrete culvert, causing the vehicle to roll. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to Marion Health where he passed away.

The driver was identified as Kyle Todd Westafer, age 61, of Marion.

The report also states that two hours earlier, Westafer was involved in a minor accident near the intersection of State Road 18 and State Road 13.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Fatality Accident Team responded to conduct an investigation, and no further information is currently available.

