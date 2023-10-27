Fort Wayne man arrested for child solicitation charge

41-year-old Thomas Stratton
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man was arrested late Friday morning in connection to soliciting a child.

During an investigation, police say a child reported being solicited by an adult.

Fort Wayne police 41-year-old Thomas Stratton was identified as the man soliciting the child, and he was arrested around 11:30 Friday in the 300 block of Dalgren Ave.

Police say Stratton is currently in the Allen County Jail and faces one count of child solicitation.

