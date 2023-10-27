Comedian, actor Jo Koy to perform standup at Embassy Theatre

(Associated Press)
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A famous comedian and actor is adding Fort Wayne to his list of stops for his world tour.

Fresh off the highly-anticipated movie, Easter Sunday, and Netflix special, “Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum,” Jo Koy will be making a stop at the Embassy Theatre in early 2024.

According to a release by Embassy Theatre officials, Koy’s stop in the Summit City comes as the comedian announces the Jo Koy World Tour, which will span more than 40 cities through spring 2024.

The release also says all the content Koy will perform on the tour is brand new content.

Tickets for the show start at $38.50 and are still available.

Jo Koy’s Fort Wayne stop will be on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Organizers say doors will open at 6:30, and tickets can be purchased online or at the box office.

Click here for more information on other tour dates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

safety village

Safety Village hosting “Halloween Bash” event on October 28

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
Fort Wayne Fire and Police Departments are hosting their annual “Halloween Bash” event at Safety Village on October 28.

News

Adams-Moisan the right man for Komets captain

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

Danville Police are investigating a shooting

ISP Peru Post investigating after highway worker killed in construction accident

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Indiana State Police say they are investigating after a 51-year-old highway worker was killed in a construction accident on Monday.

News

Grant County police investigating Thursday night fatal crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a fatal crash they say happened Thursday night.

News

The Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen

New attorneys appointed to represent Richard Allen in Delphi murders case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Two Fort Wayne defense attorneys have been named to represent Richard Allen in the Delphi murders case.

Latest News

Crime

41-year-old Thomas Stratton

Fort Wayne man arrested for child solicitation charge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A Fort Wayne man was arrested late Friday morning in connection to soliciting a child.

Crime

32-year-old Adam Gray

Former Heritage HS coach pleads guilty in theft of team funds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A now-former Heritage High School basketball coach has entered a guilty plea in his theft case.

News

21Alive News at 11

22 new firefighters graduate, join FWFD

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

35-year-old Aaron Burchett

Warsaw man arrested on child porn, drug charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A Warsaw man was arrested Thursday and faces multiple child porn and drug charges.

Crime

Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull

‘Takes no action:’ Judge Gull responds to request to remove her from Delphi murders case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The special judge appointed in the Delphi murders investigation has responded to a filing by defense attorneys requesting that she be removed from the case.

News

21Alive News at 11

One hurt in shooting at The Summit at Ridgewood Apartments

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at 11