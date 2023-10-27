Comedian, actor Jo Koy to perform standup at Embassy Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A famous comedian and actor is adding Fort Wayne to his list of stops for his world tour.

Fresh off the highly-anticipated movie, Easter Sunday, and Netflix special, “Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum,” Jo Koy will be making a stop at the Embassy Theatre in early 2024.

According to a release by Embassy Theatre officials, Koy’s stop in the Summit City comes as the comedian announces the Jo Koy World Tour, which will span more than 40 cities through spring 2024.

The release also says all the content Koy will perform on the tour is brand new content.

Tickets for the show start at $38.50 and are still available.

Jo Koy’s Fort Wayne stop will be on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Organizers say doors will open at 6:30, and tickets can be purchased online or at the box office.

Click here for more information on other tour dates.

