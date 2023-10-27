39th Annual Festival of Trees tickets now on sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 39th Annual Festival of Trees at the Embassy Theatre has been announced and will take place November 22 through November 29.

Officials say the lobbies of both the Embassy Theatre and Indiana Hotel will be filled with uniquely themed and decorated trees of various sizes and shapes. They advise that admission includes a visit with Santa, stage entertainment including the Grande Page pipe organ, youth choir, and dance performances.

Additional events are available as well, including Breakfast with Santa as well as Santa’s Rockin’ Pizza Party.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults (13+ years), $5 for youth ages 1-12, and children under 1 year old are free.

Tickets can be purchased online here. For full details, including hours for each day and a list of stage programming, click here.

Background: The Festival of Trees was founded in 1984 and supports ongoing operational and restoration efforts for the Embassy Theatre Foundation. It is the organization’s largest annual fundraising event with over 22,000 visitors expected to attend this year.

