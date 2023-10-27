The 39th Annual Festival of Trees kicks off Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 39th Annual Festival of Trees at the Embassy Theatre starts this Wednesday, ringing in the holiday season.

Officials say the lobbies of both the Embassy Theatre and Indiana Hotel will be filled with uniquely themed and decorated trees of various sizes and shapes. They say admission includes a visit with Santa, stage entertainment including the Grande Page pipe organ, youth choir, and dance performances.

Additional events are available as well, including Breakfast with Santa as well as Santa’s Rockin’ Pizza Party. The festival runs through November 29.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults (13+ years), $5 for youth ages 1-12, and children under 1 get in free. Tickets can be purchased online here. For full details, including hours for each day and a list of stage programming, click here.

21Alive is a proud sponsor of this event. The station is also one of the only organizations that has been a part of the festival for all 39 years.

The Festival of Trees was founded in 1984 and supports ongoing operational and restoration efforts for the Embassy Theatre Foundation. It is the organization’s largest annual fundraising event with over 22,000 visitors expected to attend this year.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.