22 new firefighters graduate, join FWFD

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department welcomed 22 new firefighters Thursday evening.

Officials with the City of Fort Wayne say the new firefighters were celebrated during their graduation ceremony at Auer Performance Hall at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Fire officials say the 95th recruit class also touted the highest number of female graduates to ever complete the program.

The sworn-in graduates are as follows:

Aaron Baker

Jesse Brandenberger

Paul Caywood

Josiah Clark

David Cummings

Joshua Foutz

Jacob Fulghum

Taylor Garton

Micheal Hale

Lawrence Kaiser

Linnea Lind

Sam Lyon

Jack Marquardt

Alexander Quick

Marcus Reeder

Shelby Rollins

Tristian Stephens

Taylor Stevens

Connor Tapp

Emerson Ueber

Lucas Witzigreuter

Kayla Yates

“Public safety is a special calling, and I’m so proud of our newest firefighters. “The women and men of the Fort Wayne Fire Department continue to do an outstanding job in keeping our community as safe as possible. Under Fire Chief Eric Lahey’s leadership, our fire team is performing at a high level to protect residents, neighborhoods, and businesses.”

A news release from the city says the graduates begin their first day of duty Friday, Oct. 27.

Leaders say the recruits participated in 23 weeks of training.

Cole Laur and Austin Eltzroth were also sworn in for the Huntington Fire Department Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.