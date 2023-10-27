22 new firefighters graduate, join FWFD
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department welcomed 22 new firefighters Thursday evening.
Officials with the City of Fort Wayne say the new firefighters were celebrated during their graduation ceremony at Auer Performance Hall at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Fire officials say the 95th recruit class also touted the highest number of female graduates to ever complete the program.
The sworn-in graduates are as follows:
- Aaron Baker
- Jesse Brandenberger
- Paul Caywood
- Josiah Clark
- David Cummings
- Joshua Foutz
- Jacob Fulghum
- Taylor Garton
- Micheal Hale
- Lawrence Kaiser
- Linnea Lind
- Sam Lyon
- Jack Marquardt
- Alexander Quick
- Marcus Reeder
- Shelby Rollins
- Tristian Stephens
- Taylor Stevens
- Connor Tapp
- Emerson Ueber
- Lucas Witzigreuter
- Kayla Yates
A news release from the city says the graduates begin their first day of duty Friday, Oct. 27.
Leaders say the recruits participated in 23 weeks of training.
Cole Laur and Austin Eltzroth were also sworn in for the Huntington Fire Department Thursday.
