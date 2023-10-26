WATCH: Allen County Commissioner reacts to councilors’ vote to raise LIT rates

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Board of Commissioners sent a statement Thursday afternoon, saying they are disappointed in the county council’s decision to raise local income tax (LIT) rates by .11% to fund the construction of a new jail.

During Allen County Council’s board meeting Thursday morning, councilors voted 4-3 to increase the Correctional LIT rates by .11%. Councilor originally proposed a .20% hike, but said they were able to decrease that number by using revenue from other funds. They say $30 million will come from cash the county has and $15 million will come from the ARPA Revenue Replacement funds.

Commissioners said they believe the decision puts the county in a difficult financial position.

“We are disappointed in this morning’s decision by County Council to fund the new jail in a manner that harms Allen County for decades to come. While Council finally took action 14 months after our first request, their decision puts our community in a difficult financial position to utilize a majority of our cash balances, disproportionately burden residents of unincorporated Allen County, and provide no room for inflation or interest rate hikes in the bidding process. This is short-sighted and not in the public’s best interest. However, they did make a decision and we will move forward with next steps as quickly as possible. Should the project be short of funding due to higher interest rates or inflationary pressures, we will be forced to return to Council in 2024 to ask for an increase in the Correctional LIT.”

When Commissioner Therese Brown was asked if she believes the .11% increase will be sufficient to fund the construction of the jail, she said only time will tell.

Commissioners created the following chart, explaining the vote outcome.

They laid out the following benefits of using Correctional LIT funds:

The state created the tax rate specifically for the situation that our county is faced with so that other funds that pay for county services don’t suffer.

It is capped at .2% of a taxpayer’s income.

It can only be in place for 22 years or to allow bonds to be paid off, then must be rescinded.

