Several shots fired at Fort Wayne VFW Post 857, no one injured

By Alex Null and Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - VFW Post 857, located off West Main Street in Fort Wayne, says police are investigating after seven shots were fired at their building Wednesday afternoon.

Per the report, two of the bullets made it inside the building, going through a front window and the front wall. Leaders say people were nearby when it happened, but luckily, no one was struck. They say one of the bullets missed a staff member who was outside with his service dog.

In a statement from the VFW, they comment that “our post stands to protect our members and families”.

Police have recovered evidence from the event and are continuing to follow the lead of a possible perpetrator, officials say.

21Alive’s Alex Null is speaking with the commander there and will have more info for 21Alive News at 11.

