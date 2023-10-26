State in urgent need, hosting minority blood drive in Fort Wayne Nov. 4

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center (IHTC) and Versiti Blood Center are hosting a minority blood drive in Fort Wayne in November.

The event will take place at the American Legion Post 148 at 705 East Lewis Street on November 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

According to IHTC, blood transfusions are often needed for cancer patients, transplant recipients, and during childbirth. They are also needed for individuals with blood diseases like Sickle Cell Disease, which often affects Black Americans and other minorities.

In Indiana, only about half of one percent of donated blood comes from Black Americans.

Sources advise that each ethnic background has antigens in their blood that make it unique. People with similar ethnic backgrounds are likely to have the same antigens. Receiving blood from a donor with different antigens could result in the transfusion being rejected and cause complications, leaders say.

To register to donate email cheeter@ihtc.org or visit HERE.

