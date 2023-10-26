Remains of World War II soldier, Plymouth, Indiana native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The remains of Army Pvt. David S. Whipple, who was killed during World War II, will be interred on November 3 at Arlington National Cemetery.

Whipple, a native of Plymouth, Indiana, was a member of the 27th Materiel Squadron, 20th Air Base Group. He was captured and interned at POW camps, and according to historical records, died July 26, 1942. He was buried along with other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 225.

In March of 2018, the unidentified remains in Common Grave 225 were disinterred for analysis. His remains were identified and will now be taken to Arlington National Cemetery for burial.

