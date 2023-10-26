Overnight apartment fire injures one person

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One person was injured following an overnight apartment fire downtown.

Fire officials say the fire happened a little before 10 p.m. in the 800 block of W Wayne St.

Crews at the scene said when they arrived, they saw flames coming from the side of the apartment and quickly began to put the fire out and search for people.

A news release says crews found and rescued one person inside the building and one cat. Firefighters say the cat was taken to Animal Care and Control.

Fire officials say the flames were put out in nearly seven minutes.

Crews say the apartment suffered heavy smoke, fire, and moderate water damage.

Officials say the person’s condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

