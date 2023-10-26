Jim Banks discusses chaotic few weeks on House floor

WASHINGTON (WPTA) - Three weeks after ousting Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, Republicans have elected a new Speaker: Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson.

“He has the most important ingredient to be the Speaker of the House and that’s trust with all of the Republican members,” Indiana Congressman Jim Banks said.

Jim Banks spoke with 21Alive Wednesday about electing Johnson as the new speaker.

It’s a decision he feels confident in.

“Today we came out of the room, came off of the house floor as Republicans more united than we’ve ever been since I’ve been in Congress,” Banks said.

However, “united” isn’t how every Republican has felt lately.

Some, like former New Jersey Governer Chris Christie, haven’t shied away from voicing their concerns on the party’s in-fighting.

“We need to get the work done that the people sent them there to do and these three weeks has been an embarrassment to our party and our country around the world,” Christie said.

Banks agreed, but says, now, it’s time to focus on the future of the party.

“I agree the last three weeks were messy, but I’m glad that today Republicans are united and ready to move forward,” Banks said. “I’m going to be working right alongside Mike Johnson to fight for those issues, those conservative, America-first philosophies of the Republican majority that are what the voters demanded what we provide when they gave us the majority almost a year ago.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.