Jim Banks discusses chaotic few weeks on House floor

By Alex Null
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WPTA) - Three weeks after ousting Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, Republicans have elected a new Speaker: Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson.

“He has the most important ingredient to be the Speaker of the House and that’s trust with all of the Republican members,” Indiana Congressman Jim Banks said.

Jim Banks spoke with 21Alive Wednesday about electing Johnson as the new speaker.

It’s a decision he feels confident in.

“Today we came out of the room, came off of the house floor as Republicans more united than we’ve ever been since I’ve been in Congress,” Banks said.

However, “united” isn’t how every Republican has felt lately.

Some, like former New Jersey Governer Chris Christie, haven’t shied away from voicing their concerns on the party’s in-fighting.

“We need to get the work done that the people sent them there to do and these three weeks has been an embarrassment to our party and our country around the world,” Christie said.

Banks agreed, but says, now, it’s time to focus on the future of the party.

“I agree the last three weeks were messy, but I’m glad that today Republicans are united and ready to move forward,” Banks said. “I’m going to be working right alongside Mike Johnson to fight for those issues, those conservative, America-first philosophies of the Republican majority that are what the voters demanded what we provide when they gave us the majority almost a year ago.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire engulfs a home on Flat Ridge Road, where two young brothers were killed Wednesday.
Teen attempted to rescue two boys killed in house fire
The Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen
Delphi defense attorney claims judge forced attorney’s withdrawal, requests judge be removed from case
staff photo
FWPD and FWFD responding to a vehicle in a pond
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
VFW
Several shots fired at Fort Wayne VFW Post 857, no one injured

Latest News

The Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen
New attorneys appointed to represent Richard Allen in Delphi murders case
Fort Wayne man arrested for child solicitation charge
32-year-old Adam Gray
Former Heritage HS coach pleads guilty in theft of team funds
21Alive News at 11
22 new firefighters graduate, join FWFD
35-year-old Aaron Burchett
Warsaw man arrested on child porn, drug charges