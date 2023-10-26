Gov. Holcomb orders flags to half-staff in honor of the victims of violence in Lewiston, Maine

half-staff
half-staff(MGN)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
INDIANA (WPTA) - Governor Holcomb’s office says he is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the horrific tragedy in Lewiston, Maine per President Biden.

In remembrance, Governor Holcomb is requesting flags at both residences and businesses statewide be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on Monday, October 30.

At the time of this report, the Associated Press says 18 people have been killed and 13 others were hurt in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston.

BACKGROUND: Police took Army reservist suspected in Maine killings for evaluation after erratic behavior in July

Several were killed in mass shootings in Maine. CNN, WGME, WMTW, Lewiston Police, Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal, Androscoggin County Sheriff, ABC News

