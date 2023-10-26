FWPD and FWFD responding to a vehicle in a pond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department and fire crews are responding to the report of a vehicle in a pond.

The pickup truck was reported to be in a pond at the corner of Northland Boulevard and Oak Bay Run, in the Milstone housing addition.

Sources say two people were in the car, with one person being taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The event is still under investigation.

