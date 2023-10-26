Community Harvest Food Bank providing free meals through the Kids Cafe Food Program

staff photo
staff photo(WTVG)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Community Harvest Food Bank has announced its sponsorship of the Kids Cafe Food Program.

Reports say that this program, also known as the Child and Adult Care Food Program, offers free meals to all enrolled participants, regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability.

Communications Coordinator Jessica Sheets advises “Studies suggest children’s learning outcome suffers when they regularly experience hunger. Food insecurity affects concentration, memory, mood and motor skills, all of which are vital for a child to be successful in school.”

Food is provided by Community Harvest Food Bank and prepared at feeding sites (listed below) by staff and volunteers.

LocationAddressTime (Monday-Friday)
Euell A. Wilson Center1512 Oxford Street3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Jennings Recreation Center1330 McCulloch Street4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
McMillen Park Community Center3901 Abbott Street4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Weisser Park Youth Center802 Eckart Street4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Wellspring Interfaith Social Services1316 Broadway Avenue5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire engulfs a home on Flat Ridge Road, where two young brothers were killed Wednesday.
Teen attempted to rescue two boys killed in house fire
The Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen
Delphi defense attorney claims judge forced attorney’s withdrawal, requests judge be removed from case
staff photo
FWPD and FWFD responding to a vehicle in a pond
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
VFW
Several shots fired at Fort Wayne VFW Post 857, no one injured

Latest News

The Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen
New attorneys appointed to represent Richard Allen in Delphi murders case
Fort Wayne man arrested for child solicitation charge
32-year-old Adam Gray
Former Heritage HS coach pleads guilty in theft of team funds
21Alive News at 11
22 new firefighters graduate, join FWFD
35-year-old Aaron Burchett
Warsaw man arrested on child porn, drug charges