Community Harvest Food Bank providing free meals through the Kids Cafe Food Program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Community Harvest Food Bank has announced its sponsorship of the Kids Cafe Food Program.

Reports say that this program, also known as the Child and Adult Care Food Program, offers free meals to all enrolled participants, regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability.

Communications Coordinator Jessica Sheets advises “Studies suggest children’s learning outcome suffers when they regularly experience hunger. Food insecurity affects concentration, memory, mood and motor skills, all of which are vital for a child to be successful in school.”

Food is provided by Community Harvest Food Bank and prepared at feeding sites (listed below) by staff and volunteers.

Location Address Time (Monday-Friday) Euell A. Wilson Center 1512 Oxford Street 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jennings Recreation Center 1330 McCulloch Street 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. McMillen Park Community Center 3901 Abbott Street 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Weisser Park Youth Center 802 Eckart Street 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wellspring Interfaith Social Services 1316 Broadway Avenue 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.