City leaders unveil revised Foster Park Golf Course plan

By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders and leaders with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation unveiled their revised master plan for the Foster Park Golf Course Wednesday evening.

Parks and Recreation officials say the new plan features a practice facility, a lighted putting course, and boardwalk trails.

Wednesday night was the second time park officials have presented their master plans to the public.

Officials say the feedback from the first design proposal caused the design team to revise the plan.

