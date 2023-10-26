Allen County Councilors vote to increase local income tax rates to fund $316M jail

A measure to increase local income tax rates by .11% passed by a 4-3 vote
By Jazlynn Bebout and Taylor Williams
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County Council members voted on Thursday to increase the county’s income tax rate by .11% to help fund the construction of a new jail.

RELATED REPORTS: New Allen County Jail Updates

During the meeting, council members voted 5-2 to reconsider a motion that would adopt a Correctional local income tax (LIT) rate of .12%. In a second vote to adopt the Correctional LIT rate at .11%, the measure passed 4-3.

They say they were able to decrease that number by using revenue from other funds. $30 million will come from cash the county has and $15 million will come from the ARPA Revenue Replacement funds.

Allen County Councilman Tom Harris explained why he voted in favor of the measure:

Councilman Kyle Kerley was among those voting against the measure.

The Allen County Board of Commissioners submitted a letter to Allen County Councilors on Tuesday, requesting that councilors impose a .15% Correctional LIT rate, down from their originally proposed .20%.

They say following several discussions with both constituents and councilors, they want to ensure they are not overtaxing residents while also securing enough funds so they wouldn’t have to raise rates again.

President Tom Harris says the vote allows them to move forward with the more than $316 million project. The county closed on the purchase of 140 acres of land on Meyer Road to construct the new jail back in April. A completion date for the jail is estimated for April 2027.

Caption

During an October status conference with a U.S. District Court, Judge Damon Leichty told Allen County leaders to “either act or answer”, saying a definitive solution needs to be reached. The judge then gave the county a deadline of October 31 to approve funding for the jail.

With Thursday’s vote, the county has met the judge’s deadline. On or after Nov. 1 we should receive an update from the judge.

However, members of Help Not Handcuffs and residents of the Sunnymede Community were not happy with the council’s vote. A majority of Thursday’s meeting was spent on public comment with dozens of residents upset about the new jail location, and the amount being spent on the new jail.

Here’s what they had to say:

Allen County Corrections Officers, along with other jail and sheriff department officials attended the meeting. County commissioners were not in attendance.

After the first vote was shot down, those against the jail cheered only to be silent during the second vote. Leaders of Help Not Handcuffs tell 21Alive that though they are disappointed they will continue to look for opportunities and short-term solutions to help inmates in the current jail.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen

New attorneys appointed to represent Richard Allen in Delphi murders case

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Two Fort Wayne defense attorneys have been named to represent Richard Allen in the Delphi murders case.

Crime

Fort Wayne man arrested for child solicitation charge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A Fort Wayne man was arrested late Friday morning in connection to soliciting a child.

Crime

32-year-old Adam Gray

Former Heritage HS coach pleads guilty in theft of team funds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A now-former Heritage High School basketball coach has entered a guilty plea in his theft case.

News

21Alive News at 11

22 new firefighters graduate, join FWFD

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

35-year-old Aaron Burchett

Warsaw man arrested on child porn, drug charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A Warsaw man was arrested Thursday and faces multiple child porn and drug charges.

Latest News

Crime

Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull

‘Takes no action:’ Judge Gull responds to request to remove her from Delphi murders case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The special judge appointed in the Delphi murders investigation has responded to a filing by defense attorneys requesting that she be removed from the case.

News

21Alive News at 11

One hurt in shooting at The Summit at Ridgewood Apartments

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

The fight continues over the plans to remove a softball diamond at Packard Park here in Fort...

Residents share concern over plans to demolish Packard Park diamond

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The fight continues over the plans to remove a softball diamond at Packard Park here in Fort Wayne.

News

The Fort Wayne Fire Department welcomed 22 new firefighters Thursday evening.

22 new firefighters graduate, join FWFD

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

The fight continues over the plans to remove a softball diamond at Packard Park here in Fort...

Residents share concern over plans to demolish Packard Park diamond

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive News at 5

News

21Alive News at 5

RSV vaccines for infants in short supply

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive News at 5