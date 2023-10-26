21Country: Haunted Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Halloween is right around the corner, and the only people more excited than the kids are their parents. Halloween has become more of an adult entertainment over the years, and this year, grownups will spend nearly $12B on Halloween stuff, most of it on costumes for themselves.

While the rest of us are downing candy and telling ghost stories, one of 21Country’s most prolific writers will be writing, well... ghost stories.

Noble County’s Mark Hunter radiates a strong passion for writing. He says he has been writing ever since he was a young child.

Since those early days, Mark Hunter has published twelve books, all kinds of books: young adult, science fiction, romance, and history. His latest book is set to be published next year, will be called “Haunted Noble County, Indiana,” stories about Noble County’s most haunted places, like Albion’s Rose Hill Cemetery west of town, where one Adam Hoffman rests.

Hoffman was robbed and murdered in 1897. It’s well known that his spirit roams cemetery grounds at night. Some say Cromwell’s Noble County Library branch is haunted by a “friendly ghost” who greets patrons at the door.

Even Kendallville’s historic Strand Theatre, yes, even the Strand, has its own ghost story.

They say in the old days, when they were using the old projection room, that you could look up there and see somebody standing there even though there was no one inside.

Every town has its ghosts, and every town has its ghost stories. Hunter says he is a self-proclaimed skeptic. He says he’s not taking any chances.

“I think that most of the haunted stories are people just making up stories because what’s more fun than that? Make up stories, scare the kids, and have some fun. I will take them seriously, I’ll take all of them seriously, just in case. I don’t want to upset any ghosts.”

